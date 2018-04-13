Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy just broke Taylor Swift’s record to become Apple Music’s most-streamed album by a female artist in its first week. Per Variety, Invasion of Privacy more than doubled Reputation’s streams by midweek. Cardi’s debut album currently holds the fifth spot on Apple Music’s chart of most-streamed albums ever, and seems poised to top the Billboard 200. The last time Cardi snatched a streaming victory from Taylor Swift, the Reputation singer sent Cardi a bouquet of flowers. The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now … she’s on another call with her florist.