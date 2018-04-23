Cardi B Lived Her Best Life at Coachella With Jay-Z, Migos, and SZA

Cardi B and her precious cargo returned to the desert for another weekend at Coachella, which proved to be even busier than her first. She kicked off her eventful schedule by rushing to see Beyoncé on Saturday night, as you do. And while in the crowd, she ran into none other than Jay-Z, who proceeded to shower her with praise and rub her baby bump, as you do. (A similar run-in with Rihanna at last weekend’s Coachella left her equally starstruck.) Then on Sunday, she did anything but rest, performing once again on the main stage. Only this time, she brought along J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and SZA, who later laid waste to an Instagram troll who dared to disparage Cardi’s worth, as you do. And because Cardi will likely still be hustling from her delivery room, she later trekked across the festival to perform “MotorSport” with Migos, twerk on her fiancé Offset, and get more belly rubs, as you do.