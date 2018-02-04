Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

UnREAL Recap: Symptoms of Withdrawal

This Rachel reckoning has been a long time coming.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Recap: Avon Calling

“That wifey of yours who lived to make you dinner has left the building.”

Yesterday at 10:34 p.m.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Announce Their Separation

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Cardi B Invites You to Party at Her Place in New ‘Bartier Cardi’ Music Video

Things are getting a little Eyes Wide Shut over at Cardi’s house.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Terror Recap: Of Ice and Men

I’m gonna have nightmares after watching this.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Hot Tub Slime Machine

Like all epic poems, this episode of Vanderpump Rules begins in medias res.

Yesterday at 9:17 p.m.

Dwayne Johnson Discusses Dealing With Depression: ‘We All Go Through the Sludge’

In a recent interview, the Rampage actor opened up about witnessing his mother attempt suicide when he was 15.

Yesterday at 9:17 p.m.

Your Faves Want In On Janelle Monáe’s Hypothetical Missy Elliott Collaboration

Highly melanated, arch-android orchestrated.

Yesterday at 8:23 p.m.

Instinct Creator Apologizes to Bones Fans for Extremely Similar Murder Storyline

“Very distressing and 100% unintentional,” Michael Rauch tweeted in response to viewers who noticed the similitude.

Yesterday at 6:24 p.m.

Taraji P. Henson Will Read Tracy Morgan’s Mind in What Men Want

What’s going on in there?

Yesterday at 4:22 p.m.

Modern Television Wouldn’t Exist Without Steven Bochco

Bochco pushed relentlessly to loosen commercial broadcast television’s restrictions on both content and style.

Yesterday at 3:49 p.m.

The 8 Best Comics to Read in April

From a suicidal superhero to Walt Disney in rehab.

Yesterday at 3:07 p.m.

The CW Renews Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and 8 More Shows

Black Lightning and Dynasty will both live to see a second season.

Yesterday at 2:42 p.m.

Roseanne Just Broke a Ratings Record

More people have now seen the show than the 2018 Oscars.

Yesterday at 2:29 p.m.

Meek Mill Judge Won’t Step Down, Denies Request to Reconsider His Sentence

The judge refuses to recuse herself.

Yesterday at 12:43 p.m.

The Pilot for The Crossing Is Trying to Be the Next Lost

It’s unclear so far whether the intriguing premise will be worth the commitment.

Yesterday at 12:23 p.m.

Meet the Women Who Will Testify Against Bill Cosby

They will take the stand beginning next week.

Yesterday at 11:50 a.m.

NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Set a New Standard for Live Musicals

It was one of the most impressive things I’ve seen in the 20-plus years I’ve been writing about TV.

Yesterday at 11:18 a.m.

The Case of Stormy Daniels vs. Donald J. Trump Gets a New Witness: Seth Rogen

“It was the least surprising thing that she could’ve said.”

Yesterday at 10:57 a.m.

Vote for New York City’s Biggest Book Club

Five books have been nominated for the biggest book club in New York City. Voting continues through the month of April.