The party Cardi B is throwing in her brand-new “Bartier Cardi” music video is a cash-covered pastel wonderland, just like you knew it would be. Sure, there’s also a lot of glassy-eyed hotties kneeling before her, and yeah, a lot of her TV screens are turned to static and okay, 21 Savage does get tied up and choked out by two of her henchwomen. But that’s a Cardi B party for you. Cardi B knows how she likes things done, which is why, when you drive her home tonight, she will be riding on the hood of the car facing the wrong way, thankyouverymuch.