Cardi B’s Former Manager Is Suing Her For $10 Million

Last month, Cardi B left her former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, for new representation at Solid Foundation, and now, Variety reports that Raphael is suing the ascendent hip-hop star. A representative issued a statement for Raphael that said, “Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image. While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint.”

Claims made against Cardi include “breach of contract, unjust enrichment, quantum meruit, declaratory judgment, and defamation” of her former manager, who works with WorldStar Marketing Group, as a result of Cardi telling others that “Shaft is robbing me.” Raphael is seeking no less than $10 million in damages, and his lawsuit also names Cardi’s publicist and stylist, Patience Foster, as well as members of her new management team, as defendants, claiming those parties “intentionally interfered” with Cardi’s agreement with WorldStar, thereby depriving them of “substantial income” and other benefits.