Soon you will be able to see Carey Mulligan in New York, and later listen to Carey Mulligan if you don’t have the chance to be there in person. Audible, which previously produced Billy Crudup’s Harry Clarke, is bringing the Royal Court Theatre’s production of Girls & Boys, which stars Mulligan as a woman recounting a sudden romance and uneasy relationship with her husband, to the Minetta Lane Theatre Off Broadway starting June 12 for five weeks. Audible will also record and release Mulligan’s performance as an audio play, so you can plug that sweet, devastating emotional collapse straight into your ears.