12 mins ago

Drag Race, Samantha Bee, Claire Danes, and More Coming to Vulture Festival 2018!

In its fifth year in NY, the pop culture extravaganza will include the likes of Ava DuVernay, Claire Danes, Tracy Morgan, and so much more.

9:32 a.m.

The Rock Hall Induction’s Hottest Speech Trend? Dissing the Rock Hall Induction.

“Look, this is an honor long overdue.”

9:10 a.m.

Eminem’s Coachella Set Included Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and a Mean Tweets Segment

Eminem performed Snoop’s “Nothin’ But a G Thang” verse with Dre.

9:00 a.m.

The 100 Most Influential Pages in Comic Book History

From Superman to Smile, Mickey to Maus: Tracing the evolution of comic books by looking at the pictures, panels, and text that brought them to life.

8:59 a.m.

Carrie Coon Will Grace Avengers: Infinity War With Her Presence

Coon will play the villain Proxima Midnight.

8:59 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Dancing on the Ceiling on My Own

At the risk of sounding like Lionel Richie, there’s a stunning amount of talent here.

8:40 a.m.

The Walking Dead Season-Finale Recap: Same As It Ever Was

It’s time for The Walking Dead to shake things up radically.

8:24 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: The Meme Wars

Why in the world does a Monique fan page exist?

8:11 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Recap: Petty Drama

I’m not enamored with the latest Kim and NeNe feud.

7:00 a.m.

Why Is Hollywood Suddenly Hot for Biopics About People Who Are Still Alive?

With Gucci Mane, Trevor Noah, and J.K. Rowling dramas in the works, the industry is turning away from history and toward pop culture for new material.

2:12 a.m.

Here are Your 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners

The ceremony began with a nod to the victims of the mass shooting at Las Vegas’s Route 91 Harvest festival.

Yesterday at 11:51 p.m.

Jack White Is Available to Play Your Wedding in Cut-for-Time SNL Sketch

If Jack White inexplicably fronted your wedding band, well, now you know why.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Trust Recap: Pending Offer

This show needs a lot more Brendan Fraser.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Here’s What Happens to Negan in The Walking Dead Season Finale

The good news: We get a definitive answer to Negan’s fate.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Timeless Recap: The Dead Kennedys

A nimble and slyly funny episode about teenage JFK.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Billions Recap: I Learned It From Watching You, Dad!

Get your dad feelings ready for this Rhoades v. Rhoades showdown.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Barry Recap: The Love Song of Gene M. Cousineau

Henry Winkler totally owns this episode.

Yesterday at 10:32 p.m.

Kanye West Has Returned to Twitter and He’s Giving You the Goods

“Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness.”

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Here Come the Octopipers!

It’s mole hunting season at Pied Piper.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Of Tusks and Treachery, in Mlima’s Tale

An elephant’s-eye view of the illegal ivory trade.