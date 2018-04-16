Carrie Coon Will Grace Avengers: Infinity War With Her Presence

Even with all those big names filling up the poster for Avengers: Infinity War, there was still room for some Leftovers. In an interview with Radio Times, Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that they’d cast the one, the only, the devastating Carrie Coon (recently seen in The Post, the Avengers of journalism movies) as the villain Proxima Midnight. Proxima is a member of Thanos’s evil Black Order, which means that Coon will probably get a chance to carry around a big old spear and zap people with it. Time for Proxima to do to Earth in Infinity War what Coon did to your feelings in The Leftovers.