Carrie Underwood Returns to the Spotlight With a Classic Carrie Power Ballad

Slowly but surely, Carrie Underwood is coming out of hiding. Following a “freak random” accident last November that left her with a broken wrist and a “gruesome” facial injury that required 50 stitches, she’s returning to music. Underwood has released her new song, “Cry Pretty,” a gorgeous, classic Carrie power ballad dedicated to the necessary ugliness of allowing yourself to be vulnerable. “I’m sorry, but I’m just a girl. Not usually the kind to show my heart to the world,” she sings, asking for acceptance of her softer side. Ahead of the song, Underwood also shared a note to fans with an update on the status of her recovery, saying her wrist is about 90 percent healed and that her face “has been healing pretty nicely as well,” leaving her feeling “more like myself than I have in a while.” Underwood says the injury also provided the “silver lining” of time to write and record her upcoming sixth album. On Sunday, she’ll make her first public appearance since the injury, performing “Cry Pretty” at the Academy of Country Music Awards.