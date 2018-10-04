Coachella Releases Full Schedule With Set Times

If you’re planning on heading to The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend — or hell, just planning on live streaming some of the headliners on YouTube — you can finally peg down your schedule. The fest released its set list on Twitter so concert goers will know where they’ll need to scramble and when to fit as many of the dozens of acts into their day(s) as possible. While Beyoncé, the Weeknd, and Eminem are taking top billing, the rest of the lineup is full of heavy-hitters, including a very pregnant Cardi B, SZA, Migos, St. Vincent, Fleet Foxes, Tyler the Creator, David Byrne, Haim, and more.