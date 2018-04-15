Beyoncé and Solange Had an Epic Dance-Off at Coachella

Four years ago, Beyoncé surprised her little sister Solange at Coachella for an adorable, impromptu dance. With her big sister now headlining the whole shebang this time around, Solange returned the favor. Toward the end of Beyoncé’s set, Solange joined her for an epic, highly-choreographed dance routine to “Get Me Bodied.” And when we say routine, we mean battle. They dropped down low and swept the floor with it, posed for the cameras, did an old school dance, but never cooled off for even a second, lyrics be damned. And in the end, they hugged it out like two very famous sisters do.