This week on the dysfunctional reality show known as the White House: It turns out that Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, was forced to name his secret third client on Monday. The client? None other than Sean Hannity! Cut to: Stephen Colbert luxuriating in a glass of red wine, enjoying this sweet, sweet bomb cyclone of drama. “Jon Stewart … after the show, I’m gonna come over, and we’re just gonna spoon,” Colbert said. Being Cohen’s client calls all of Hannity’s, uh, journalism into question: “How did Fox News let him go on the air with this massive conflict of interest? Did he not tell them, or did he tell them and they just ignored it?” Colbert asked. “I’m going to with the first one, because I know Sean Hannity, and delivering factual information is not his strong suit.” Bone apple tea!