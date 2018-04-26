Cosby Show Reruns Pulled, Celebrities React to Guilty Verdict

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

This afternoon saw comedy legend Bill Cosby convicted of three counts of sexual assault by a Pennsylvania court. In light of the development, Bounce TV has announced they are pulling reruns of The Cosby Show from their schedule. The network, founded by Martin Luther King III and Andrew Young, made a similar move to pull all reruns of The Cosby Show and Cosby in 2015 when allegations against Cosby began to gain publicity.

Celebrities also reacted to the news on Twitter, including a number of prominent #MeToo activists. Many celebrated the verdict as a step in the right direction, while acknowledging the pain Cosby’s crimes have caused his victims, as well as his fans.

Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

ACCOUNTABILITY.



This is the only way things will change. https://t.co/BzCBX0Zdh7 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) April 26, 2018

Just because you're rich and powerful doesn't mean another person’s body is automatically available for sex. Consent must be given.#BillCosby — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 26, 2018

Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 26, 2018

More importantly, I haven't forgotten about the many women you assaulted and silenced with your power. Good riddance!!! https://t.co/PY4Dl0t1YS — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 26, 2018

In our culture women are speaking out more & more, but the Cosby trial reminds us that male advocacy is still vital. @hannibalburess spoke truth to the disgrace of Cosby’s behavior & that perspective mattered. — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) April 26, 2018

I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 26, 2018

The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 26, 2018

Time’s up, Bill. Time’s BEEN up for you, for years. And now justice. Justice for women I know who you’ve hurt and those I’ve never met. Good riddance. https://t.co/aJ0YaVhwyA — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 26, 2018

In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 26, 2018