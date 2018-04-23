The Trailer for Crazy Rich Asians Is Obviously Crazy Good

We’re pleased to confirm that our earlier opulent-as-hell suspicions were very much correct. The first trailer for Crazy Rich Asians has finally come our way: Constance Wu plays economics professor Rachel Chu, a woman who has the pleasure of discovering that her boyfriend Nick Young is, in fact, essentially the “Prince Harry of Asia,” with his super cars and mansions and general handsome looks. The two embark on a trip to Singapore for a pal’s wedding, where Rachel meets the guy’s mother, chic would-be Monster-in-Law Michelle Yeoh. High jinks, pep talks from Awkwafina, and lots of gold ensue.