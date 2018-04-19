The Teaser for Crazy Rich Asians Is Obviously Crazy Good

We’re pleased to confirm that our earlier opulent-as-hell suspicions are very much correct. The first teaser for Crazy Rich Asians has finally come our way, and 20 seconds is more than enough time to psych us up until the official trailer drops on Monday. Constance Wu’s economics professor has the pleasure of discovering that her boyfriend is, in fact, essentially the “Prince Harry of Asia” with his supercars and mansions and general handsome looks, as the two embark on a trip to Singapore for a pal’s wedding. Hijinks, and lots of gold, ensue.