Turns Out Damian Lewis Actually Makes a Terrific Rob Ford

When it was announced that original Billions boy Damian Lewis would play late Toronto mayor Rob Ford in the biopic Run This Town, many skeptics were not convinced Lewis would be able to pull it off. How could the tiny-mouthed Englishman, whose whole thing is barely simmering intensity, embody the notably boisterous ex-mayor? Well, it turns out the makeup team did one heck of a job, as new photos from the set see Lewis … actually looking kind of like Rob Ford. It’s no Darkest Hour, but we’ll take it.