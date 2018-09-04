David Simon’s New Show Is All About the Spanish Civil War, Está Bien?

Vamanos back to cable TV! Per Variety, David Simon’s next foray in the television-industrial complex will be a drama set during the Spanish Civil War, revolving around members of two International Brigade battalions “who came to Spain from the U.S. to fight fascism.” Specifically, A Dry Run will explore the inner workings of the Abraham Lincoln and George Washington battalions from their arrival in Spain in 1937 to their eventual departure in 1939, and all of the easy-peasy, definitely chill experiences that occurred within that time frame. In a statement, Simon promises the show will offer his signature “compelling and tragic narrative” — what a shock — which will recount “the preeminent political narrative of the 20th century and of our time still.” The drama’s still in early development stages, so no network is assigned yet. But we’ll put a tenner on HBO.