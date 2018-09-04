Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

HBO to Develop Michelle McNamara’s I’ll Be Gone In The Dark as True Crime Series

Published in February, I’ll Be Gone recounts author McNamara’s search for the serial murderer she dubbed the Golden State Killer.

7:15 p.m.

Theater Review: The Familiar Spin of This Flat Earth

An issue play with an anodyne conclusion.

5:36 p.m.

David Simon’s New Show Is All About the Spanish Civil War, Está Bien?

And fascism!

5:11 p.m.

Los Angeles DA Declines to Prosecute James Toback

The DA’s task force looked into five cases of alleged assault, all of which ultimately fell outside the statute of limitations.

5:03 p.m.

Westworld Creators Offer to Spoil All of Season 2 for Die-hard Fans

Sure!

4:30 p.m.

The Simpsons’ Apu Response Is What Happens When You’re on the Air for Too Long

When you’ve been on TV for nearly 30 years, it’s hard to come across as the rebellious outsider sticking it to the man.

4:27 p.m.

Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy Cements Her Star Status

It’s a collection of airtight strip-club bangers and heavier emotional numbers.

4:21 p.m.

Batgirl Replaces Joss Whedon With Bumblebee Screenwriter

Whedon left the project because he said he couldn’t come up with a story.

4:08 p.m.

Why Aren’t You Watching Schitt’s Creek Yet?

This Canadian gem of a sitcom is wildly underrated.

4:05 p.m.

HBO Says It Went Back and Fixed All the Pay Disparities in Its Shows

All thanks to the persuasion of Reese Witherspoon.

3:50 p.m.

Lindsey Buckingham Is Going His Own Way, Mostly Because Fleetwood Mac Fired Him

Well, the band is known for its drama.

3:44 p.m.

The Tale Teaser: HBO Brings Laura Dern’s Sundance Standout to TV

The film will air on May 26.

3:37 p.m.

Cosby Retrial Continues With Juror Who Reportedly Said Comedian Was ‘Guilty’

“I just think he’s guilty,” Juror 11 reportedly said, “so can we all be done and get out of here.”

3:28 p.m.

So, What’s Going on With the Dire Straits’ Rock Hall Induction Drama?

It really is a dire situation.

1:25 p.m.

Topless Protester Arrested at Cosby Retrial Used to Be on The Cosby Show

The woman arrested during the first day of the Bill Cosby retrial has been identified as Nicolle Rochelle, an actress who appeared on The Cosby Show.

12:11 p.m.

AHS Season 8 Will Take Place 18 Months in the Future – Spooky!

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, and Leslie Grossman will all be back.

11:43 a.m.

Roseanne’s Lecy Goranson on Trump and Returning to the Show for the Second Time

“I’m not fond of our president. Does that mean I’m furious about the woman who plays my mother on a TV show? No.”

11:32 a.m.

What’s With All the Dead Horses?

Three films this spring involve dead equines, in one way or another. Vulture investigates the trend.

11:07 a.m.

Why Roseanne Can’t Be Reduced to a Single Episode

Its perceived failures have a lot to do with our incomplete understanding of how a sitcom works.

10:50 a.m.

Vulture’s 60-Second News Hour Is Now the Second-Best Use for Alexa

Nothing’s touching “Weather.”