Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Dear Men and Women of Tinder, Abbi Jacobson Is Single

It’s your lucky day.

4:31 p.m.

They Should Have Worn Socks in A Quiet Place, Right?

I can only suspend my disbelief so much!

4:27 p.m.

Hayley Atwell on Howards End, Emma Thompson, and Why Network TV Is ‘Frustrating’

“If it’s going to be reductive, then my heart sinks. I’d rather earn next to no money by doing a play.”

4:21 p.m.

Kali Uchis on Her Debut Album Isolation’s Self-Reliant Anthems

“I’m not a Barbie doll, I’m just a multidimensional human being who likes to make things.”

4:06 p.m.

What RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Vanessa Vanjie Mateo Can’t Live Without

“Every good ho has a good red lipstick, and Ruby Woo is a staple ho lipstick.”

3:50 p.m.

Yes, That Was Donald Glover in Whiteface Creeping Everyone Out on Atlanta

Not only did Glover play Teddy, he stayed in character between scenes.

3:35 p.m.

Every Major Pop-Culture Reference in Atlanta’s ‘Teddy Perkins’

From Michael Jackson and Sammy Sosa to Psycho and What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

2:38 p.m.

A Quiet Place Could Win the Box Office This Weekend

The John Krasinski–directed horror movie could reach the $30 million mark in its opener.

2:20 p.m.

Molly Ringwald Wrote an Essay on John Hughes in the Era of #MeToo

“How are we meant to feel about art that we both love and oppose?”

1:58 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Atlanta’s ‘Teddy Perkins’

As the episode continues, it blooms into full-blown horror.

1:49 p.m.

Marisa Tomei Is the Architect of Murder in the Trailer for The First Purge

“Our neighborhood is under siege from a government who doesn’t give a shit about any of us.”

1:42 p.m.

Joaquin Phoenix and a Hammer: The Story Behind an Unforgettable Action Sequence

In You Were Never Really Here, director Lynne Ramsay achieves something startling and entirely unexpected.

1:19 p.m.

A Very Funny Joke About a Very Dead Horse

Funny comedian Nate Bargatze tells a funny story about a dead horse he saw one time.

12:58 p.m.

Scandal Recap: A Gladiator Disarmed

These final episodes are focused on redeeming the idea of America itself.

12:57 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Is Producing an HBO Comedy About Instagram Fame

Unsubscribed is written and executive-produced by Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson.

12:02 p.m.

Michelle Pfeiffer Is Stunning in Where Is Kyra?

See this on the big screen.

11:33 a.m.

The Many Layers of Atlanta’s ‘Teddy Perkins’

It glides lightly over the possibility of being interpreted in any one way, and that’s the source of its eeriness.

11:00 a.m.

Let’s Talk About the Nail Scene in A Quiet Place

It boils down the best of John Krasinski’s horror debut into one harrowing sequence.

10:42 a.m.

The 10 Best Moments on Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy

The Beyoncé references, SZA rapping, a proposition for Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna, and so much more.

10:00 a.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: Fine, Destiny

“Teddy Perkins” is an episode you’ll be thinking about for a long time.