Dear Men and Women of Tinder, Abbi Jacobson Is Single

Get your Tinder fingers ready, ladies and gents! While promoting her new movie 6 Balloons, actress and comedian Abbi Jacobson told Vanity Fair that she is very much in the market for a boyfriend or a girlfriend. “I kind of go both ways; I date men and women,” Jacobson said. “They have to be funny, doing something they love. I don’t know — I’ve never really been interviewed about this before.” You’ll of course remember that Jacobson was rumored at one time to have been dating Carrie Brownstein, but perhaps you could be next! “Who knows? The world is my oyster.”