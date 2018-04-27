Diane Takes Top Honors At The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Photo: Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty Images

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival has come to a close, and first-time feature director Kent Jones won big with his movie Diane, which was honored with best narrative feature, best cinematography, and best screenplay. Other winners include Alia Shawkat for her work in Duck Butter, and Jeffrey Wright for his performance in O.G. See the complete list of winners below.

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature — Diane written and directed by Kent Jones.

Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film — Alia Shawkat in Duck Butter.

Best Actor in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film — Jeffrey Wright in O.G.

Best Cinematography in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film — Cinematography by Wyatt Garfield for Diane.

Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film — Diane written by Kent Jones.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Best International Narrative Feature — Smuggling Hendrix (Cyprus, Germany, Greece) written and directed by Marios Piperides.

Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature Film — Joy Rieger in Virgins (France, Israel, Belgium).

Best Actor in an International Narrative Feature Film — Rasmus Bruun in The Saint Bernard Syndicate (Denmark).

Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature Film — Cinematography by Albert Salas for Obey (UK).

Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature Film — The Saint Bernard Syndicate written by Lærke Sanderhoff (Denmark).

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Best Documentary Feature — Island of the Hungry Ghosts, directed by Gabrielle Brady (Germany, UK, Australia).

Best Cinematography in a Documentary Film — Cinematography by Niels van Koevorden for Tanzania Transit (Netherlands).

Best Editing in a Documentary Film — Editing by Frederick Shanahan, Jon Kasbe, Caitlyn Greene for When Lambs Become Lions (USA).

BEST NEW NARRATIVE DIRECTOR COMPETITION:

Best New Narrative Director — Shawn Snyder, director of To Dust (USA).

BEST NEW DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR COMPETITION:

Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award — Dava Whisenant for Bathtubs Over Broadway (USA).

SHORT FILM COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Best Narrative Short — Phone Duty, directed by Lenar Kamalov (Russia).

Shorts Animation Award — Late Afternoon directed by Louise Bagnall (Ireland).

Best Documentary Short — Notes from Dunblane: Lessons from a School Shooting directed by Kim A. Snyder (USA).

Student Visionary Award — The Life of Esteban directed by Inès Eshun (Belgium).

STORYSCAPES AWARD

Storyscapes Award — Hero created by Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, and Brooks Brown.

THE NORA EPHRON AWARD

The Nora Ephron Award — Nia DaCosta director of Little Woods (USA).

TRIBECA X AWARD

Tribeca X Award — For Every Kind of Dream series for Square. Directed by Mohammad Gorjestani for Even/Odd.