Does Beyoncé Have a Different Set Planned for Coachella Weekend 2?

She is risen! Amid all the fanfare surrounding Beyoncé’s Coachella set — a once-in-a-lifetime performance of black history in real time — one key element has been forgotten: She’s about to do it all again, just a few days from now. Beychella will return for Coachella’s second weekend, meaning that Beysus will rise (and slay and snatch and twerk and wind and soul clap) again! Beyoncé’s first set fused her hits (“Crazy in Love,” “Partition,” “Formation”) with deep cuts (“Kitty Kat,” “I Care,” Timbaland’s “Say My Name” remix), weaved between black music history (Nina Simone and “Lift Every Voice and Sing”). Will weekend two curate a different selection of songs? A photo posted to Beyoncé’s site seems to suggest that the set list might shift when we see her next:

According to that BTS image, “Upgrade U,” “End of Time,” “Bills Bills Bills,” “6 Inch,” and “Cater 2 U” might be in store for weekend two’s crowd. (This doesn’t necessarily ensure another Destiny’s Child reunion — Bey previously did her “Cater 2 U” and “Bills” verses solo during The Beyoncé Experience tour.) Think of all the hits Beyoncé just teased us with this past Saturday night: “Party,” “Ego,” “Shining,” and “Blow,” were only referenced by her “Beyoncé Alpha Knowles” pledges or allowed brief instrumentals during her weekend one set. (Think of all the songs that didn’t even make it in: “Freakum Dress,” “All Night,” “Naughty Girl.”) Will we get a “Grown Woman” performance live? And if Jay-Z joins Beyoncé onstage for “Upgrade U,” will he remember his whole verse? Per Billboard, Coachella’s second weekend won’t be livestreamed.