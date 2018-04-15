On May 5th, Donald Glover, star of FX’s hit comedy Atlanta, will be hosting SNL with his hip hop alter-ego Childish Gambino as musical guest. It’s an exciting turn for Glover, who got his early start performing sketch comedy in New York City, before being hired to write for the show 30 Rock. Since then, he’s catapulted to fame by being awesome at basically everything. In addition to memorable roles in shows like Community and Girls, Glover also just won an Emmy for his performance in Atlanta, the show he also won an Emmy for writing. He then went on to win a Grammy as his alter-ego Childish Gambino. Are you feeling lazy yet? Oh, he’s also playing Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story. So, if anything, pulling double duty as host and musical guest might be too easy for him.