Latest News from Vulture

12 seconds ago

The Rock Is ‘Not Quite Sure’ If He’ll Participate in Next Fast and Furious Movie

The Diesel-Rock feud continues …

5 mins ago

Ryan Murphy’s Monica Lewinsky Crime Story Season Definitely Isn’t Happening

Murphy’s also bringing on Joan Collins for American Horror Story.

7 mins ago

See How Reynolds’s Personal Style Evolved in an Early Phantom Thread Camera Test

With extra commentary from costume designer Mark Bridges, who won an Oscar for his work on the film.

13 mins ago

‘Weird Al,’ an Evil Genius, Makes Hard Crossword Puzzle As Some Sick Mind Game

“Weird Al” Yankovic helped create a cheese-themed crossword puzzle in the New York Times.

19 mins ago

How 2001: A Space Odyssey Has Influenced Pop Culture, 50 Years Later

2001 casts an enormous shadow on the last half-century of pop culture, influencing everything from sci-fi films to special effects to soundtracks.

9:56 a.m.

The Duffer Brothers Are Being Sued Over the Plot of Stranger Things

The suit claims similarities to a 2012 short film Montauk.

9:45 a.m.

Why Frank Miller Is Revisiting the World of 300 With His New Xerxes

If he doesn’t have a T-shirt that says ‘Athenian Ninja’ by the end of the week, we’ve all failed.

9:38 a.m.

An Appreciation of Cowboy Bebop, 20 Years Later

Bebop, like the jazz that inspired it, can never truly fall out of style.

9:21 a.m.

Kathy Griffin Returns to TV As an Eerily Accurate Kellyanne Conway

Griffin joined The President Show last night.

9:13 a.m.

Cardi B Drops New Song With Migos, Makes You Wish She Was the Fourth Member

Why can’t there be four amigos?

9:00 a.m.

How to Tell All the SoundCloud Rappers Apart

From the face tattoos to the crimes to their confusingly similar names, we’ve got you covered.

9:00 a.m.

The Kennedys Are Not Going to Like The Gripping New Chappaquiddick

But audiences probably will — and maybe the GOP.

8:50 a.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Vanessa Vanjie Mateo Loves Your ‘Miss Vanjie’ Memes

“I’m a little ho of all trades.”

8:45 a.m.

Wild Wild Country Recap: Here Today, Oregon Tomorrow

The wildest moments from the first episode of Netflix’s six-part Rajneeshee documentary.

8:32 a.m.

Roseanne Is a Political Series and Let’s Not Pretend Otherwise

In its second week, the sitcom is actually even more political than it was in its first episode.

8:00 a.m.

HBO’s Paterno Takes an Unconventional Approach to a Cautionary Tale

As the title character, the usually galvanic Al Pacino barely speaks, a nearly-still center surrounded by smash cuts and TV-talking-head inserts.

7:59 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Grin and Beer It

I’m falling for Teddi, aren’t I?

2:00 a.m.

John Krasinski Had to Break the News to a Customs Agent That Emily Blunt’s Taken

Sorry, British customs agent. Krasinski’s been married to Blunt since 2010.

1:15 a.m.

Riverdale’s K.J. Apa Takes Over Kian Lawley’s Part in The Hate U Give

Lawley was fired from the film after a video surfaced of the YouTube star making racist jokes. The production had almost wrapped when he was recast.

Yesterday at 11:41 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Too Sexy for Shampoo

This is the Citizen Kane of reality-TV villain edits.