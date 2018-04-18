Netflix is ramping up both its true crime and its Duplass brothers content. Today, the streaming giant announced additional episodes of its series The Staircase, as well as the arrival of Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist, a new docuseries from producers Jay and Mark Duplass. Evil Genius will be delivered in four parts, and it will investigate the case known as the “pizza bomber heist” that took place in Pennsylvania in 2003. The series will follow a “bizarre collection of Midwestern hoarders, outcasts, and lawbreakers play cat-and-mouse with the FBI,” and, according to the tease from Netflix, the show will reveal even more layers to the conspiracy — and to the murders — than anyone previously realized. The three new episodes of The Staircase will premiere at Tribeca, and you can get your next Netflix true-crime binge on with Evil Genius starting May 11.