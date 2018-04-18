Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent on What the Deal Is With Her Baby Bottle

Does it really help anxiety? Did James and Kristen really hook up?

15 mins ago

Art Spiegelman on Lynd Ward, the Forgotten Comics Pioneer Who Inspired Him

The Maus creator looks back on a man who was doing graphic novels before there were such things.

1:23 p.m.

The Final Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer Reveals an Entirely New Plot

The last look at Fallen Kingdom before its June 22 release drops a lot of new plot.

1:11 p.m.

Mark and Jay Duplass Breaking Into True Crime With New Netflix Docuseries

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist will stream in four parts.

1:02 p.m.

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill Do Some Intense Staring in this First Look at Maniac

The two star in the new Cary Fukunaga Netflix series.

11:52 a.m.

Sara Bareilles Gets Promoted From Waitress, Will Host the Tonys With Josh Groban

Perfect harmony.

11:00 a.m.

Vulture Festival 2018 Tickets on Sale Now!

In its fifth year in NYC, the pop culture extravaganza will include Ava DuVernay, Claire Danes, Tracy Morgan, and so much more.

10:51 a.m.

Here Is Exactly How Much Money MoviePass Is Losing

The size of the loss, auditors say, “raises substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

10:48 a.m.

Lola Kirke Wrote a Letter to the Editor Over The New Yorker’s Gemini Review

“I am disappointed by Anthony Lane’s glib criticism of my character’s appearance in the film Gemini.”

10:15 a.m.

17 Films You Should See at This Year’s Tribeca Film Festival

Including a forbidden romance between Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz, and Alexander Payne’s Tully.

10:11 a.m.

I Ate and Drank Like Olivia Pope for a Week, and I Didn’t Die

But it was still a very bad idea.

9:38 a.m.

The Story of Trina Robbins, the Controversial Feminist Who Revolutionized Comics

She’s led a bizarre and trailblazing life.

9:17 a.m.

Idris Elba Will Finally Come Into Your Bedroom Via His New Netflix Comedy Series

Elba will play a manny/DJ in a new Netflix show.

8:30 a.m.

Ellen Burstyn Thinks #MeToo Is ‘The Beginning of the Crumble of the Patriarchy’

The 85-year-old star of House of Tomorrow talks about her new film, her favorite roles, and the breakthroughs she’s finally seeing in the industry.

8:10 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season-Finale Recap: Wedgie Issue

I need the whole next season devoted entirely to Kyle’s custom Birkin bag.

8:00 a.m.

When a Feminist Artist Is Censored by a Feminist Gallery

Natalie Frank’s Story of O pictures scared a lot of people. Including her gallerist.

12:19 a.m.

Hear Two Tracks Off Father John Misty’s Upcoming Album God’s Favorite Customer

God’s Favorite Customer is set to drop June 1.

Yesterday at 11:15 p.m.

Legion Recap: The Maze Runner

A virus outbreak plunges Division 3 into crisis mode.

Yesterday at 10:56 p.m.

James Comey Tells Colbert Why He Was Surprised When Trump ‘Whacked’ Him

“I don’t know if you’ve dealt with mob bosses before, but they don’t like to be investigated.”

Yesterday at 9:28 p.m.

Judge Rules Jury Can Hear Bill Cosby Admitting to Giving Women Quaaludes

A big win for the prosecution.