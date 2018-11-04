Oh Dang, Elaine May Is Coming Back to Broadway

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, West

Presumably, after being stunned by that high-school performance of Merrily in Lady Bird, the legendary Elaine May has decided to come back to Broadway to do a play with Lucas Hedges. Well, that’s probably not the primary reason, but per the Chicago Tribune, May — who rose to fame on Broadway in 1960 with her comedy show with Mike Nichols — will be returning next season in a production of Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery. Lucas Hedges and Michael Cera, who’s apparently required to appear in every Lonergan play, are also in the cast, while Lila Neugebauer, who’s made quite a name for herself Off Broadway, will make her Broadway debut as the director. The play, a Pulitzer finalist in 2001, focuses on an aging gallery owner in Greenwich Village. Produced by Scott Rudin, it’ll start performances at the John Golden Theatre September 25 and open October 25. Lonergan told the Tribune that he’d always wanted May to play the part, which is pretty much the definition of an unattainable dream, but here we are!