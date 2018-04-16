Eminem’s Coachella Set Included Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and a Mean Tweets Segment

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

No headliner can follow up Beyoncé’s once-in-a-lifetime Coachella performance, but Eminem made a solid effort: The rapper’s set included appearances from Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and more. Dre joined Eminem for “Still D.R.E.,” his Snoop Dogg collab “Nothin’ But a G Thang,” 2Pac’s “California Love,” and “Forgot About Dre.” With neither Beyoncé nor Rihanna available, Eminem subbed in Skylar Grey for their verses on “Walk on Water” and “Love the Way You Lie.” Bebe Rexha also made a cameo for “The Monster.” In the middle of the set, a very special edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” let the rapper address his haters, and introduce a retrospective of his greatest hits. See highlights below.

Bonus: Eminem performed Snoop’s “Nothin’ But a G Thang” verse.

50 Cent performed his own medley of hits, which included “In Da Club” and “My Life.”

Gray also sang Dido’s “Stan” lyrics.