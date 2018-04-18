Emma Stone and Jonah Hill Do Some Intense Staring in this First Look at Maniac

Photo: Netflix

Cary Fukunaga, Emma Stone, and Jonah Hill have been working on a Netflix series that looks trippier than your freshman year of college. Per Netflix, “Maniac is the story of two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry.” The ten-episode show is based on a 2014 Norwegian satire series, and is Fukunaga’s first directing gig since Beasts of No Nation for Netflix. Sally Field, Justin Theroux, Julia Garner, and Jemima Kirke also star in the black comedy. See the first-look photos below.

Photo: Michele K. Short / Netflix

Really wild how this photo of Emma Stone and Jonah Hill doesn’t even look like a highbrow Superbad reunion, but it actually kind of is.

Photo: Michele K. Short / Netflix

Caress us like one of your … Glossier-pink buttons, Justin Theroux.

Photo: Michele K. Short / Netflix

Maybe it’s because she’s dressed all in red, but — actually, yes, it’s definitely that she’s dressed in head-to-toe scarlet — Sally Field seems like Netflix’s chicest villain this side of Mahershala Ali’s Cottonmouth.

Photo: Michele K. Short / Netflix

It looks like Emma Stone is tensely whipser-yelling at Jonah Hill, who has surprisingly become the earnest king of Instagram.

Photo: Michele K. Short / Netflix

Netflix hasn’t released Maniac’s premiere date yet, so there’s no telling how long we’ll have to wait to see if Jonah Hill is playing the titular role.