Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Don’t you dare touch Connie’s gorgeous mane of ginger hair, Bana. Following Bravo’s announcement that Connie Britton was cast as interior designer Debra Newell in its upcoming Dirty John anthology series, THR has confirmed that Eric Bana will play the other lead role as titular con artist “Dirty” John Meehan. Without veering into spoiler territory, the series will explore the tumultuous relationship between Meehan and Newell, which slowly evolves into a real mess. The real-life story was the subject of the wildly popular 2017 Dirty John podcast from the Los Angeles Times’ Christopher Goffard, which is serving as Bravo’s main source material. We’re sure this story has a happy ending and nothing goes wrong at all!