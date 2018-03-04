Latest News from Vulture

5:31 p.m.

Cosby’s Legal Team Will Be Able to Call Witness Who Says His Accuser Is Lying

This is a big win for the defense.

4:43 p.m.

4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer

The cinematography inspired scores of artists, from George Lucas to ‘N Sync.

4:41 p.m.

Chloë Sevigny Wants a Job

The forever-cool actress on Lean on Pete, loving Kristen Stewart, and being temporarily unemployed.

3:48 p.m.

Celeste’s Therapist Will Be Back in Big Little Lies Season Two

Crystal Fox and Mo McRae are also joining the show in season two.

3:42 p.m.

The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy Is a Jarring Breakup Album

Abel Tesfaye has returned, slightly, to the guts and grit that built him.

2:56 p.m.

Eric Bana Will Pursue Connie Britton in That Wild Dirty John Anthology

Don’t be deceived, girl!

2:38 p.m.

Adam Sandler Joins the Safdie Brothers’ New A24 Film, Uncut Gems

Josh and Benny Safdie want in on that Sandler movie magic.

2:05 p.m.

Sexy TV Doctors Unite As Hugh Laurie Joins George Clooney in Hulu’s Catch-22

Laurie will play Major de Coverley.

1:33 p.m.

Everything to Remember About Legion Before Watching Season Two

What you need to know about David Haller, the Shadow King, and where Legion left off.

1:31 p.m.

Cardi B Is Co-hosting The Tonight Show Next Week [Excited Chirping Noise]

Money moves, indeed.

1:30 p.m.

The Year’s Best Joke Is Also Its Saddest

Kyle Kinane used the lag time between when Netflix specials are taped and when they air to make the most impactful piece of comedy this year.

1:17 p.m.

Martin Freeman Is on the Run From Zombies in Cargo

Middle Earth was way safer than this.

1:15 p.m.

Exclusive: Sneak a Peek at Michelle Pfeiffer in Where Is Kyra?

Does this signal the beginning of a true Michelle Pfeiffer renaissance?

1:07 p.m.

The Last O.G. Is a Hopeful Comedy That Brings Tracy Morgan Back to TV

Morgan returns in this engaging comedy, and Tiffany Haddish is along for the ride.

12:59 p.m.

I’m Tired of Being Dermot Mulroney’s Onscreen Love Interest

Twice I’ve been in serious relationships with men played by Dermot Mulroney. It wasn’t a problem. Until it was.

12:43 p.m.

Night School Trailer: Tiffany Haddish Whips Kevin Hart Into Academic Shape

He has “learning herpes.”

12:31 p.m.

Let’s Cast the All-Star Kennedy Family

Who was the best Jackie Kennedy? The best JFK Jr.? Vulture has rounded up a megacast of Kennedys, Camelot’s all-stars.

11:56 a.m.

Transparent Continues, Sort of, As a Live Musical

We saw it last night at Joe’s Pub.

11:02 a.m.

Meet Justina Ireland, YA Twitter’s Leading Warrior

How the activist and author became the most controversial figure in young-adult literature, one tweet at a time.

10:39 a.m.

Kim Deal Is Still a Punk

The Breeders and the Pixies legend on her music, her mother, and life in Ohio.