Evan Rachel Wood Turned Down Mean Girls and Is Now Filled With Regret

In the many multiverses of our lives, we are a million different people as a result of making a million alternate choices. You went to the Starbucks on the left side of the street instead of the Starbucks on the right side of the street on your 16th birthday, and left side you is now a Fortune 500 CEO instead of whatever you are now. In one of Evan Rachel Wood’s multiverse lives, she is one of the beloved stars of Mean Girls, because as she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she actually turned down a chance to be in the movie due to a casting commitment in a different high-school satire. How did that turn out? Well, you’re not celebrating Pretty Persuasion on October 3, are you? Tina Fey, Evan is sorry.