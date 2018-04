Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

John Krasinski As Captain America, and Other Actors Who Almost Played Avengers

The MCU could have looked very different with Emily Blunt and Joaquin Phoenix in it.

24 mins ago

The Exorcist’s William Friedkin on the Terror of Filming an Actual Exorcism

The Devil and Father Amorth, in theaters this week, follows the titular Vatican exorcist as he performs his ninth exorcism on the same woman.

26 mins ago

Barry Jenkins Got Help From Moonlight Playwright on James Baldwin Adaptation

“I think the faces that existed in the time of Baldwin are still present in the New York I see today.”

1:53 p.m.

Evan Rachel Wood Turned Down Mean Girls and Is Now Filled With Regret

Tina Fey, she is ready to make amends.

1:49 p.m.

Swedish DJ Avicii Dead at 28

He had retired from touring two years ago, citing health reasons.

1:31 p.m.

Mary Shelley Makes a Polite Period Drama Out of One of History’s Wildest Teens

A miscast Elle Fanning leads this disappointingly bloodless would-be romance.

12:00 p.m.

Wyatt Cenac Wants You to Have a ‘Real Conversation’ About Policing in America

“If you go into the conversation with respect, it doesn’t have to be a shouting match. It doesn’t have to be a pissing contest.”

11:59 a.m.

Ghost Stories Is Your New Must-See Horror Movie

Get ready for some good old-fashioned haunts.

11:49 a.m.

Why Rampage Is the Most Faithful Video-Game Adaptation Ever Made

A look back at how the 1986 video game that inspired the new movie starring Dwayne Johnson became a classic.

11:35 a.m.

Watch Noah Galvin Sing a Dear Evan Hansen Showstopper With Parkland Students

A rendition of “You Will Be Found.”

11:04 a.m.

Revisiting the Controversy Surrounding Scarface

“I told Marty, and Marty said, ‘We’ll go to war with these people.’ And that’s what we did.”

10:58 a.m.

Busy Philipps Will Flip Her Nose Ring Down and Fight You Over Michelle Williams

“I flipped my nose ring down and was like … ‘Should we take this outside?’”

10:06 a.m.

Kanye Will Never Really Log Off

His tweets are cunning, trite, and will continue until morale improves.

10:06 a.m.

The Diablo Cody–Jason Reitman Cinematic Universe Is a Thing

It’s just got a lot less CGI.

10:00 a.m.

17 Celebrities Who Are Also Law Firms

From Bellamy Young to Sutton Foster.

9:47 a.m.

Scandal Cast Gets Revenge on Joshua Malina by Making Him Think He Killed a Woman

Revenge is best served cold. And with fake heart attacks.

9:43 a.m.

Tully’s Setup Is Subpar, But It Soon Becomes Magical

Something happens when the character of Tully comes: The movie contracts in a good way, deepens, and becomes very impressive.

9:01 a.m.

Michelle Pfeiffer Politely Demurred a Question About Her Scarface Weight

Amid boos from the crowd.

9:00 a.m.

Why the New York Times Is Making a Podcast About ISIS

Caliphate is a stunner of a podcast. Here’s how it all came together.

9:00 a.m.

The Creator of Avengers: Infinity War Villain Thanos Hates Marvel Comics’ Guts

“Marvel tends to bring out the worst in me, at times,” says Jim Starlin.