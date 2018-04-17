Evan Rachel Wood Will Receive Equal Pay for Westworld Season 3

Photo: HBO

Best not screw over Dolores, because she knows these violent delights have violent ends. HBO’s promise that it went back and fixed glaring pay disparities in all of its shows has now yielded a confirmed result, with Evan Rachel Wood speaking on record about how she’ll be receiving pay equal to her leading male counterparts on Westworld beginning with the third season. “I think I’m just now to the point where I’m getting paid the same as my male co-stars,” she explained in an interview with the Wrap, noting she’ll now be matched in pay with Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris. “I was just told that, you know, ‘Hey, you’re getting equal pay.’ And I almost got emotional. I was like, ‘I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts … never, never.’ I’m always fighting for that. Westworld, it’s like, I get it a little more. It’s like, ‘Well, you’re Anthony Hopkins or Ed Harris.’ But I think now we’re all doing equal amounts of work and really hard work.”

Wood also noted how she believes HBO is being genuine with its initiative to identify and fix its various pay disparities, despite the requisite behind-the-scenes “politics” that plague network television. “There is a lot of trying to make things equal and trying to make things fair,” she explained. “This is the first time that somebody made a point of being like, ‘Hey you’re getting this. And you deserve it.’ And that was nice.” Earlier this month, HBO executive Casey Bloys said that the reasoning for its equal-pay push was a “direct result” of the #TimesUp movement and encouragement from Reese Witherspoon.