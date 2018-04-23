Photo: Universal Pictures

If the live-action The Fast and The Furious movies feature stunts like cars skydiving and cars driving horizontally through skyscrapers, well, an animated Fast and Furious adaptation must be ready to do something truly remarkable. Netflix announced Monday that the turbocharged film franchise will be expanded to include an animated tv series on the streaming platform, part of Netflix’s new deal with DreamWorks. While the show will likely feature all the hard-driving action of the big screen versions, there will be little to no family mentioned. Just kidding! The show’s entire premise is specifically about family members! According to the series’ synopsis, teen protagonist Tony Toretto “follows in the footsteps” of his cousin Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel’s character/finest role) when he and his own posse of teenaged drivers “are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.” Honestly, it makes a lot of sense that the government would continue to hire out of the Toretto clan. When it comes to driving, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, especially when both the apple and the tree are tearing up the pavement at a scorching 120 mph.