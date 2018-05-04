Latest News from Vulture

1:01 a.m.

Dr. Evil Is the Latest Trump Cabinet Member to Be Fired On Tonight Show

He was Trump’s “ideas guy.”

12:02 a.m.

History Is No Longer Making Its Bill Clinton Impeachment Series

The news came shortly after Ryan Murphy confirmed he is also shelving his Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky American Crime Story season.

Yesterday at 11:21 p.m.

Russell Simmons Denies Rape Allegation, Demands Jury Trial

Jennifer Jarosik accused Simmons of sexually assaulting her in his home. She is suing him for $5 million.

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Slippery People

Never forget that The Americans is a show about parenting.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Everything Meghan Markle Does in Her Final Season on Suits

A running list.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Diana Loss

This is going to be one hell of a season.

Yesterday at 9:37 p.m.

Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm to Star in Post-9/11 Drama Torture Report

The Torture Report is about the extreme interrogation methods used by Americans after the September 11 attacks.

Yesterday at 7:37 p.m.

Liza Minnelli Is Auctioning Off A Massive Amount of Belongings

It’s your chance to own Sally’s hat from Cabaret, and a check that MGM wrote to Judy Garland when she was a teenager.

Yesterday at 6:50 p.m.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Have Settled That Lawsuit Involving A Tupac T-Shirt

A photographer was suing the sisters for copyright infringement.

Yesterday at 6:21 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: The Weeknd, Kacey Musgraves, Tyler the Creator

The Weeknd is at his best when he’s playing the grimy bad guy.

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

Sarah Chalke Will Bring Her Voice to Netflix With Animated Paradise P.D.

The new adult cartoon will focus on a bunch of bumbling cops.

Yesterday at 4:55 p.m.

Chelsea Handler Chose Partying at the Limelight Over Prepping for the SATs

“I didn’t go to college because of that day, but look where I am now.”

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

Kenya Barris Might Be the Next Big TV Producer to Jump Ship to Netflix

The Black-ish creator is reportedly trying to get out of his deal with ABC.

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

Janet McTeer Fought for Her ‘Fabulous’ Jessica Jones Wig

“It looks kind of like Patti Smith, who I happen to love.”

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

Simon Pegg Said J.J. Abrams Had a Different Plan for Rey’s Parents in Star Wars

Pegg says Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi undid Abrams’s plans for the Star Wars heroine.

Yesterday at 2:53 p.m.

Sexism Is Over, Steven Spielberg Says the Next Indiana Jones Could Be a Woman

He says it’s time for the archaeologist to take “a different form.”

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

Chappaquiddick Is a Rigorous Historical and Moral Drama

Jason Clarke’s Ted Kennedy is a man facing his darkest hour — and failing in endlessly fascinating ways.

Yesterday at 2:06 p.m.

The! Moulin Rouge! Musical! Will! Star! Aaron! Tveit! And! Karen! Olivo!

It’ll start performances in Boston this June in advance of a Broadway run.

Yesterday at 1:37 p.m.

Why I Hate Gurus

Watching Wild Wild Country, I feel I am witnessing a repeat of Osho’s vanishing act, of the man behind the Oz curtain.

Yesterday at 1:10 p.m.

This Blue Ivy Story Is the Best Minute of Jay-Z’s David Letterman Interview

A little legend.