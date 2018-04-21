Rachel’s meat trifle catastrophe on Friends will continue to go down as one of the most enjoyable episodes in the sitcom’s canon, and now we have the privilege of looking back at it with an even bigger ew-factor. That’s because Matt LeBlanc, of how you doin’ and Joey doesn’t share food! fame, admitted to Graham Norton how the trifle he ate wasn’t exactly just whipped cream and bananas. It was whipped cream and bananas, previously chewed in David Schwimmer’s mouth.

“There was too much on his plate. So he starts to eat it all and he starts laughing, and we cut,” LeBlanc recounted. “We’re cutting, and he spts it back on his plate. I’m sitting right next to him, and I’m looking the other way. I didn’t see him spit it back on his plate.” You can see where this is heading — LeBlanc gobbled up the trifle in the next scene, nobody told him, and he only found out while watching a blooper reel months later at the wrap party. Gross, but respect.