FX Might Finally Make a Y: The Last Man Adaptation

Y: the Last Man, Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s popular 2002–2008 comic-book series about, as you might expect, the last man alive in a world full of women, might finally get adapted onscreen, after various attempts languished over the last decade. You’ll remember that Shia LaBeouf was rumored to be involved and then wasn’t. FX announced today that it has ordered a pilot for a series based on the comics called Y that’ll have Michael Green (Kings, American Gods) and Aida Mashaka Croal (Jessica Jones) as co-showrunners. The pilot will be directed by Melina Matsoukas, known for her work on Insecure and many of Beyoncé’s music videos. Vaughan has been involved in the development of the show after the rights reverted back to him, so maybe it’ll actually be good.