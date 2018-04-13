Halle Berry Wants You to Put Some Respect on Catwoman!

Elektra walked so Catwoman could run, Catwoman ran so Black Panther could soar … or something? At the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night, Halle Berry spoke about onscreen representation, and joked about returning to her most derided role. “Each story builds on the next. It’s like that old saying goes: behind every Black Panther is a great black Catwoman!” she said, giving us all a history lesson. “You know, I’ve gotten a really bad rap for this role, and I think Catwoman deserves another goddamn chance, don’t you?” Sure, Berry’s Catwoman couldn’t compete with Michelle Pfeiffer’s, but who’s to say a DC’s post–Justice League shake-up couldn’t use an influx of meow-power?