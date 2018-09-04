Hamilton Takes Home Seven Olivier Awards, Because Britain Just Loves It Too

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

It’s been long enough for even that ol’ United Kingdom to agree: there’s a little something for everyone in the Revolutionary War. At least, that seems to be the take away from Sunday night’s Olivier Awards, which saw the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical walk away with seven wins, including Best New Musical, Outstanding Achievement in Music and Best Actor in a Musical for Giles Terera’s turn as Aaron Burr.

While Hamilton had thirteen nominations, in the end the show came up shy of breaking the Olivier award record, set by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child last year when it earned nine wins. Better luck next musical-about-geopolitical-discord, Lin-Manuel! If it makes you feel any better, Bryan Cranston won the Olivier for Best Actor in a Play for Network, which isn’t directly related to your accomplishments, but is pretty cool nonetheless. You can read the full list of Olivier winners below:

Best New Musical

Hamilton

An American In Paris

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Girl From the North Country

Young Frankenstein

Best New Play

The Ferryman

Ink

Network

Oslo

Best Musical Revival

42nd Street

Follies

﻿On The Town

Best Play Revival

Angels In America

Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

Witness For The Prosecution

Hamlet

Best New Comedy

Dry Powder

Mischief Movie Night

The Miser

Labour Of Love

Best Actor in a Musical

Giles Terera, Hamilton

Jamael Westman, Hamilton

Ciaran Hinds, Girl From the North Country

John McCrea, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Best Actress in a Musical

Janie Dee, Follies

Imelda Staunton, Follies

Josie Walker, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Shirley Henderson, Girl From the North Country

Best Actor in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Andrew Garfield, Angels In America

Bryan Cranston, Network

Andrew Scott, Hamlet

Best Actress in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Lesley Manville, Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Audra McDonald, Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Imelda Staunton, Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Michael Jibson, Hamilton

﻿Ross Noble, Young Frankenstein

Jason Pennycooke, Hamilton

Cleve September, Hamilton

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Sheila Atim, Girl From the North Country

Tracie Bennett, Follies

Rachel John, Hamilton

Lesley Joseph, Young Frankenstein

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play

Bertie Carvel, Ink

John Hodgkinson, The Ferryman

James McArdle, Angels In America

Peter Polycarpou, Oslo

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play

Denise Gough, Angels In America

﻿Bríd Brennan, The Ferryman

Dearbhla Molloy, The Ferryman

Imogen Poots, Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

Best Director

Dominic Cooke, Follies

Marianne Elliott, Angels In America

Rupert Goold, Ink

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Outstanding Achievement in Music

Follies, the orchestra, under the music supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and Music Director Nigel Lilley

Girl From the North Country, music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, original orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, music and orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells

Hamilton, composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire

Best Theater Choreographer

Kate Prince, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Randy Skinner, 42nd Street

Christopher Wheeldon, An American In Pari

Bill Deamer, Follies

Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton

Best Set Design

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Vicki Mortimer, Follies

Bob Crowley and 59 Productions, An American In Paris

Best Costume Design

Vicki Mortimer, Follies

﻿Hugh Durrant, Dick Whittington

Roger Kirk, 42nd Street

Paul Tazewell, Hamilton

Best Sound Design

Gareth Owen, Bat Out Of Hell The Musical

Eric Sleichim, Network

Tom Gibbons, Hamlet

Nevin Steinberg, Hamilton

Best Lighting Design

Paule Constable, Follies

﻿Paule Constable, Angels In America

﻿Jan Versweyveld, Network

﻿Howell Binkley, Hamilton

Best New Dance Production

Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite

﻿Goat by Ben Duke

Grand Finale by Hofesh Shechter

Tree Of Codes by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet