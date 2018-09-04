Hamilton Takes Home Seven Olivier Awards, Because Britain Just Loves It Too

It’s been long enough for even that ol’ United Kingdom to agree: there’s a little something for everyone in the Revolutionary War. At least, that seems to be the take away from Sunday night’s Olivier Awards, which saw the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical walk away with seven wins, including Best New Musical, Outstanding Achievement in Music and Best Actor in a Musical for Giles Terera’s turn as Aaron Burr.
While Hamilton had thirteen nominations, in the end the show came up shy of breaking the Olivier award record, set by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child last year when it earned nine wins. Better luck next musical-about-geopolitical-discord, Lin-Manuel! If it makes you feel any better, Bryan Cranston won the Olivier for Best Actor in a Play for Network, which isn’t directly related to your accomplishments, but is pretty cool nonetheless. You can read the full list of Olivier winners below:
Best New Musical
Hamilton
An American In Paris
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Girl From the North Country
Young Frankenstein
Best New Play
The Ferryman
Ink
Network
Oslo
Best Musical Revival
42nd Street
Follies
On The Town
Best Play Revival
Angels In America
Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
Witness For The Prosecution
Hamlet
Best New Comedy
Dry Powder
Mischief Movie Night
The Miser
Labour Of Love
Best Actor in a Musical
Giles Terera, Hamilton
Jamael Westman, Hamilton
Ciaran Hinds, Girl From the North Country
John McCrea, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Best Actress in a Musical
Janie Dee, Follies
Imelda Staunton, Follies
Josie Walker, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Shirley Henderson, Girl From the North Country
Best Actor in a Play
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Andrew Garfield, Angels In America
Bryan Cranston, Network
Andrew Scott, Hamlet
Best Actress in a Play
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Lesley Manville, Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Audra McDonald, Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill
Imelda Staunton, Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Michael Jibson, Hamilton
Ross Noble, Young Frankenstein
Jason Pennycooke, Hamilton
Cleve September, Hamilton
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Sheila Atim, Girl From the North Country
Tracie Bennett, Follies
Rachel John, Hamilton
Lesley Joseph, Young Frankenstein
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play
Bertie Carvel, Ink
John Hodgkinson, The Ferryman
James McArdle, Angels In America
Peter Polycarpou, Oslo
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play
Denise Gough, Angels In America
Bríd Brennan, The Ferryman
Dearbhla Molloy, The Ferryman
Imogen Poots, Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
Best Director
Dominic Cooke, Follies
Marianne Elliott, Angels In America
Rupert Goold, Ink
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Outstanding Achievement in Music
Follies, the orchestra, under the music supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and Music Director Nigel Lilley
Girl From the North Country, music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, original orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, music and orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells
Hamilton, composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire
Best Theater Choreographer
Kate Prince, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Randy Skinner, 42nd Street
Christopher Wheeldon, An American In Pari
Bill Deamer, Follies
Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton
Best Set Design
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Vicki Mortimer, Follies
Bob Crowley and 59 Productions, An American In Paris
Best Costume Design
Vicki Mortimer, Follies
Hugh Durrant, Dick Whittington
Roger Kirk, 42nd Street
Paul Tazewell, Hamilton
Best Sound Design
Gareth Owen, Bat Out Of Hell The Musical
Eric Sleichim, Network
Tom Gibbons, Hamlet
Nevin Steinberg, Hamilton
Best Lighting Design
Paule Constable, Follies
Paule Constable, Angels In America
Jan Versweyveld, Network
Howell Binkley, Hamilton
Best New Dance Production
Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite
Goat by Ben Duke
Grand Finale by Hofesh Shechter
Tree Of Codes by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet