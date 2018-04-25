Latest News from Vulture

The Seagull Is a Platform for a Definitive Annette Bening Performance

Anton Chekhov’s Arkadina is one of literature’s most narcissistic mothers — which is saying something — and yet Bening makes her damnably human.

3:57 p.m.

Allison Mack Sex Cult, NXIVM, Is Getting a Documentary

Psych actress and former member Sarah Edmondson will be starring in it.

3:50 p.m.

Harrison Ford Joins Secret Life of Pets 2, Will Hopefully Play Something Dainty

Hopefully, whatever animal he plays will have a single silver hoop earring.

3:45 p.m.

Why Thanos Doesn’t Woo a Sexy Skeleton in Avengers: Infinity War

The filmmakers explain why they changed the villain’s comic-book motivation.

3:26 p.m.

The Story Behind Kevin Hart’s Appearance in J. Cole’s ‘Kevin’s Heart’ Video

“We didn’t want it to look like, ‘Poor Kevin, his life is so hard.’ And it’s not meant to do that.”

3:22 p.m.

Turns Out Kanye Can Be Managed, by His Wife

“Bound 2” rein him in!

3:20 p.m.

If You Like BoJack Horseman, Don’t Miss Brockmire

Five reasons to watch Hank Azaria’s hilarious and moving IFC comedy.

2:52 p.m.

One of the Rape Lawsuits Against Russell Simmons Has Been Dropped

He is still facing a different, $10 million suit from another accuser.

2:40 p.m.

Rachel Dratch on ‘Her Little Gang’ With Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph

“There’s stuff Amy can do that cracks me up immediately every time.”

2:29 p.m.

Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans Reportedly Not Speaking Due to Fight On Set

Their altercation went to the “high ranks of the studio.”

1:28 p.m.

John Early Finally Gave Toni Collette the Collage He Made Her As a 12-Year-Old

“THANKYOU SOOOO MUCH!!!”

12:26 p.m.

Constance Wu on Diverse Crazy Rich Asians: ‘Our Culture Is More Than Skin Deep’

It’s the first film to feature a predominantly Asian cast in 25 years.

12:05 p.m.

You Won’t Know What This Comic’s New Show Is About Until You See It

Mike Birbiglia’s new one-person show, The New One, is coming to New York City this summer.

12:04 p.m.

A Simple Quiz: Has This Actor Ever Appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

We’ll give you 30 actors. You tell us if they’ve been in a Marvel movie.

11:52 a.m.

Jason Momoa Says Aquaman Is ‘Like Indiana Jones and Star Wars’

At CinemaCon, Momoa, director James Wan, and Amber Heard gave audiences a first look at the upcoming film.

11:40 a.m.

Greta Gerwig Gave Us a Hella Tight Update on the Lady Bird Cinematic Universe

“I can’t tell you ideas because as soon as I say ideas to the world, they die,” she said.

11:19 a.m.

Hipsters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Release Wedding Ceremony on Vinyl

And streaming!

10:56 a.m.

Fleetwood Mac Is Feuding Again and We Haven’t Felt This Alive in Years

“We were never married, but we might as well have been.”

10:53 a.m.

J. Cole Just Wants to Be Himself

The 33-year-old rapper on his new album, SoundCloud disses, and how he stopped caring what other people think.

10:38 a.m.

Curtis Sittenfeld on Writing Stories in the Wake of the Election

And adapting them for a new Apple TV series, starring Kristen Wiig.