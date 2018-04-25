Your handsome but gruff movie grandpa, Harrison Ford, will make his first foray into voice acting for animated films. Deadline reports that the superstar has signed on for The Secret Life of Pets 2, and though his role is not named, anyone with a sense of humor should know that Ford’s deep, gravely voice would be best paired with a soft, small rodent of some kind, or perhaps a fancy bird. Also joining the cast are Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Patton Oswalt, and Pete Holmes, with Oswalt reportedly taking over the lead role of Max the dog, who was previously voiced by Louis C.K.