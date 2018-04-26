Annapurna, Plan B Developing a Movie About Weinstein Reporting

Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

Michael Che and Colin Jost Will Host a Very SNL Emmys

The September 17 telecast will include “surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live.”

12 mins ago

The Habitat Is a Charming Podcast About Interplanetary Dreamers

The Gimlet Media podcast is far from perfect, but in flashes and sparks, it is galactically exquisite.

12:06 p.m.

Writers Really Love Seeing People Being Courteous on the Subway

Plus other things we learned from a questionnaire given to the five One Book, One New York contenders. (Big fans of Wild Wild Country.)

11:46 a.m.

Killing Eve and the Best British Spy Shows to Stream Right Now

Espionage and escapism, what more can you ask for?

11:33 a.m.

The Unerring Power of ‘This Woman’s Work’

Kate Bush’s ballad has a fascinating history in movies and TV shows, and The Handmaid’s Tale gives it new relevance.

11:23 a.m.

The Party’s Just Beginning Is Karen Gillan’s Pitch-black Directorial Debut

There’s very little upside in this tale of depression and suicide in a quaint little Scottish town.

11:05 a.m.

Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie

“Chris Evans is skinny, and then Chris Evans … isn’t.”

11:05 a.m.

NYC Stories: Gillian Jacobs’s East Village Bar Crawl Doesn’t Go As Planned

The star of Netflix series Love, recounts a spontaneous night out in her youth that went slightly awry.

11:00 a.m.

Patton Oswalt Reads From Wife’s Golden State Killer Book After Arrest News

McNamara’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark focused on the infamous serial killer.

10:35 a.m.

Donald Trump Praises Kanye, Criticizes Shania Twain in One Interview

The president reiterated that he’s the subject of a witch hunt, and shared kind words for Kanye.

10:33 a.m.

The Story Behind Disobedience, One of This Year’s Sexiest Movies

How Sebastián Lelio, Rachel Weisz, and Rachel McAdams adapted Naomi Alderman’s novel — and crafted that mesmerizingly climactic sex scene.

10:04 a.m.

J.J. Abrams Says Overlord Isn’t a Cloverfield Sequel

But the Nazi zombie movie is Bad Robot’s first R-rated film.

10:01 a.m.

Meek Mill Says He Still Doesn’t Feel Free in First Interview After Prison

“I ain’t feel free since I caught this case at the age of 19. I’m 30 now.”

9:56 a.m.

Annapurna, Plan B Developing a Movie About Weinstein Reporting

Expect a project similar to Spotlight.

9:42 a.m.

See Katherine Heigl Wear a Suit on Suits

Meet Samantha Wheeler, who does not like being called Sam.

9:28 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s Lawyer Fell Asleep in Court

Tough day.

8:49 a.m.

Janelle Monáe Comes Out in Rolling Stone Interview

“I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

8:00 a.m.

Liz Phair, 25 Years Out of Exile

A quarter century after her career-making album, she’s still writing songs first and foremost for herself.

2:11 a.m.

Cardi B Cancels Tour Dates Due to Pregnancy

Next weekend’s performance at the Broccoli City Festival will be her last until next fall.

Yesterday at 11:53 p.m.

Charlie Rose Will Reportedly Host a Show About Men Brought Down by #MeToo

Rose would interview other men accused of sexual misconduct, including Matt Lauer and Louis C.K.