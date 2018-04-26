Annapurna, Plan B Developing a Movie About Weinstein Reporting

Photo: Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, the Pulitzer Prize–winning reporters behind the New York Times’ groundbreaking exposés of Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged sexual harassment and assault, are getting the Spotlight treatment. Annapurna and Brad Pitt’s Plan B have acquired the rights to a behind-the-scenes story of the reporters’ work, according to Deadline. A writer and director aren’t attached, but the movie is expected to be similar to Spotlight and All the President’s Men, focusing on Kantor and Twohey’s reporting, not Weinstein’s personality. But please, don’t mention The Post: After the Times had to watch the Washington Post get all the glory for being second to break their Pentagon Papers story, Deadline suggests that the Grey Lady might’ve wanted to secure the rights to any film adaptation before another outlet did. Anonymous Content, which represents the Times in putting together film and TV projects, brokered the deal.