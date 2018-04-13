Photo: Europa

Elena Ferrante’s series of Neapolitan novels combine the history of a complex female friendship with the history of postwar Italy … but what if they just didn’t? Speaking at a conference in Italy, Sarah Doole, the director of global drama at FremantleMedia, which is co-producing the upcoming adaptation of Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend with HBO, said the American network initially wanted to transplant the show’s story to America. “HBO wanted to change the setting and move the story to Brooklyn,” Doole said, according to Screendaily. “We really had to stand by our point to obtain maximum fidelity to the books.” (We get that Girls ended, HBO, but this is not the best way to get over it!) Despite that hitch, Doole still said the negotiations with HBO went smoothly and that “the moment HBO decided to produce Elena Ferrante in Italy [where it is now shooting] was a turning point for everyone. It means America is open for business.” Maybe people really can pay attention to stories about people from countries other than their own.