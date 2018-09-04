HBO won’t succumb to what befell their royal competitors over at Netflix. As a “direct result” of the Time’s Up movement and encouragement from Big Little Lies’ Reese Witherspoon, HBO executive Casey Bloys admitted that the network took a cold, hard look at its gender pay gaps and promptly fixed every discrepancy they could identify within their shows. “One of the things that’s come out of thinking about the movement and some conversations with Reese, who’s really at the forefront, is something we’ve done recently,” Bloys told THR. “We’ve proactively gone through all of our shows — in fact, we just finished our process where we went through and made sure that there were no inappropriate disparities in pay; and where there were, if we found any, we corrected it going forward.” Bloys wouldn’t provide an example of a show that underwent a pay correction — not even whether it rhymed with “Vest Whirled” or “Flame of Bones” — noting that it’s just “people getting what they deserve.” And by that, he means boatloads of money.