HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 Trailer: Burn Baby Burn, Literature Inferno!
A dystopian future devoid of all reading materials has never looked so hot. We mean, forget the near-constant fire blazing through the country’s metropolitan areas. Have you seen Michael B. Jordan’s arms? Talk about a silver lining! HBO has released the first trailer for its upcoming Fahrenheit 451 film — adapted from Ray Bradbury’s seminal novel of the same name — with Jordan in the leading role as Guy Montag, a fireman who’s tasked with burning literally every single book that crosses his path and preaching their evils, much to the delight of his fire-chief boss, Beatty. (Mmmm, Michael Shannon.) But when his neighbor (Sofia Boutella) opens his mind to the idea that reading can actually be good and fulfilling, Guy begins to question everything he’s been taught. See him really piss off his boss on May 19.
Watch Now
- 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
- 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
- Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
- Dogs Review Isle of Dogs
- How To Make Your Own Wes Anderson Soundtrack
- The History of Giant Robots in Pop Culture
- 13 Scenes From the Leprechaun Movies That Feel Too Absurd to Exist
- Video Games Don’t Know How to Handle Current Events
- Cinematographers React to Rachel Morrison’s Historic Oscar Nomination
- Before Snapchat, See How Jeff Koons Made Iconic Public Art With Puppy
- The Best Supervillains Are Relatable Ones
- Why Edgar Wright Makes Some of the Best Movie Soundtracks
- This Underground Live-Action Monster Battle Is Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen
- 5 Iconic Moments From Guillermo del Toro Films
- How Black Panther Reinvents Hollywood Visions of Africa