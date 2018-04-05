HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 Trailer: Burn Baby Burn, Literature Inferno!

A dystopian future devoid of all reading materials has never looked so hot. We mean, forget the near-constant fire blazing through the country’s metropolitan areas. Have you seen Michael B. Jordan’s arms? Talk about a silver lining! HBO has released the first trailer for its upcoming Fahrenheit 451 film — adapted from Ray Bradbury’s seminal novel of the same name — with Jordan in the leading role as Guy Montag, a fireman who’s tasked with burning literally every single book that crosses his path and preaching their evils, much to the delight of his fire-chief boss, Beatty. (Mmmm, Michael Shannon.) But when his neighbor (Sofia Boutella) opens his mind to the idea that reading can actually be good and fulfilling, Guy begins to question everything he’s been taught. See him really piss off his boss on May 19.