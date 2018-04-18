Hear Two Tracks Off Father John Misty’s Upcoming Album God’s Favorite Customer

If you’ve been praying for a new album of sardonic folk rock, Father John Misty (a.k.a. Joshua Tillman) is ready to answer your prayers. The singer-songwriter is following up last year’s Pure Comedy with the June 1 release of God’s Favorite Customer, reports Pitchfork. The 10-track album is set to feature his previously released single “Mr. Tillman” as well as songs with with such cheery titles as “Hangout at the Gallows” and “Please Don’t Die.” In honor of the announcement, FJM released two new tracks off the album, ““Just Dumb Enough to Try” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All” on Apple Music Tuesday night.