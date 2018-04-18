Latest News from Vulture

12:19 a.m.

Hear Two Tracks Off Father John Misty’s Upcoming Album God’s Favorite Customer

God’s Favorite Customer is set to drop June 1.

Yesterday at 11:15 p.m.

Legion Recap: The Maze Runner

A virus outbreak plunges Division 3 into crisis mode.

Yesterday at 10:56 p.m.

James Comey Tells Colbert Why He Was Surprised When Trump ‘Whacked’ Him

“I don’t know if you’ve dealt with mob bosses before, but they don’t like to be investigated.”

Yesterday at 9:28 p.m.

Judge Rules Jury Can Hear Bill Cosby Admitting to Giving Women Quaaludes

A big win for the prosecution.

Yesterday at 8:56 p.m.

Carl Kasell, Longtime NPR Newscaster on Morning Edition, Dead at 84

Kasell was also beloved as the judge and official scorekeeper of Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! He retired in 2014.

Yesterday at 8:46 p.m.

Ariana Grande Dropping ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ This Week

The singer will return to run pop with a likely single.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Roseanne Recap: We Just Disagree

Darlene and David’s love story just isn’t meant to be.

Yesterday at 7:45 p.m.

Steven Spielberg Will Enter The Superhero Arena With DC’s Blackhawk

Naturally, the director picked a property set during World War II.

Yesterday at 6:20 p.m.

The Return of the East Village Art Scene

Performance Space New York and today’s cutting edge.

Yesterday at 6:02 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson Is Hosting Her First-Ever Awards Show, So Maybe 2018 Is Good?

We thank the brains behind the Billboard Music Awards.

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

Nicole Kidman Is Bringing The Female Persuasion to the Big Screen

The book was only released this month.

Yesterday at 4:18 p.m.

What It Was Like to Be in the Audience for Beyoncé’s Historic Coachella Show

What you missed at home.

Yesterday at 2:05 p.m.

Pedro Almodóvar’s Next Film Is All About a Director in ‘His Twilight Years’

It’ll star his favorites, Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Does Beyoncé Have a Different Set Planned for Coachella Weekend 2?

A photo posted to Beyoncé’s site seems to suggest that the Beychella set list might shift when we see her next.

Yesterday at 1:16 p.m.

The Walking Dead Will Be a ‘Very, Very Different Show’ in Season 9

The mastermind behind AMC’s Walking Dead universe talks Negan, crossover episodes, and possible spinoffs.

Yesterday at 12:42 p.m.

Evan Rachel Wood Will Receive Equal Pay for Westworld Season 3

“I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts … never, never.”

Yesterday at 12:30 p.m.

DC Finally Decided on Its Harley Quinn Movie, and Cathy Yan Will Direct It

Yan would be the second woman to direct a DC movie, and the first Asian-American woman to direct a comic-book movie.

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Green Lantern No. 76 Was the Moment Superhero Comics Got Woke

A particular page from Dennis O’Neil and Neal Adams was a sensation when it was published in 1970.

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Read Nico Tortorella’s Poems on the Penis, the Vagina, and His Identity

Excerpted from Tortorella’s book all of it is you.

Yesterday at 11:29 a.m.

Amy Schumer on the I Feel Pretty Backlash: ‘There’s Been a Lot of Projection’

“I heard a lot of, ‘She doesn’t have a right to feel bad about herself because she looks however she looks.’”