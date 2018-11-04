In the trailer for Hearts Beat Loud, Nick Offerman plays a sweet dad who just wants his daughter (Kiersey Clemons) to stop studying and join a band with him already. The indie family drama is the latest from director Brett Haley (I’ll See You in My Dreams) and was a highlight at this year’s Sundance Festival. The movie includes original songs sung by Offerman and Clemons, and according to Vulture’s brain trust, the flick also features the “coolest lesbian couple Red Hook has ever seen,” comprising Clemons and Sasha Lane (American Honey). Ted Danson, Blythe Danner, and Toni Collette also star. Hearts Beat Loud hits theaters June 8.