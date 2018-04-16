Here are Your 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Sunday night, Reba McEntire hosted the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards and you better believe she did a monologue. While she didn’t take home Female Vocalist of the Year (McEntire was nominated against eventual winner Miranda Lambert), Reba set the stage for an evening of performances dedicated to the victims of October’s Las Vegas shooting, which left 58 people dead and 851 injured.

Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett introduced the ceremony with a nod to the victims, many of whom were attendees of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Aldean was performing at the time of the shooting. The 2018 ACM award nominees, and category winners, are listed below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Christ Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Jon Pardi, California Sunrise

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Old Dominion, Happy Endings

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Song of the Year

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Keith Urban, “Female”

Miranda Lambert, “Tin Man”

Chris Stapleton, “Whiskey and You”

Single Record of the Year

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos”

Midland, “Drinkin’ Problems”

Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name the Dogs”

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Chris Young

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Reba McEntire

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

LoCash

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year

LANCO

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Midland