Here are Your 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners

On Sunday night, Reba McEntire hosted the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards and you better believe she did a monologue. While she didn’t take home Female Vocalist of the Year (McEntire was nominated against eventual winner Miranda Lambert), Reba set the stage for an evening of performances dedicated to the victims of October’s Las Vegas shooting, which left 58 people dead and 851 injured.
Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett introduced the ceremony with a nod to the victims, many of whom were attendees of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Aldean was performing at the time of the shooting. The 2018 ACM award nominees, and category winners, are listed below.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Christ Stapleton
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
Little Big Town, The Breaker
Jon Pardi, California Sunrise
Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
Old Dominion, Happy Endings
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Song of the Year
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Keith Urban, “Female”
Miranda Lambert, “Tin Man”
Chris Stapleton, “Whiskey and You”
Single Record of the Year
Little Big Town, “Better Man”
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos”
Midland, “Drinkin’ Problems”
Blake Shelton, “I’ll Name the Dogs”
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Chris Young
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
LoCash
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Vocal Group of the Year
LANCO
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Midland