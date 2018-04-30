Here Are Your 2018 Daytime Emmy Award Winners

The 45th Annual Daytime Emmys? At night? The ceremony’s attendees were at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium to mix things up on Sunday, though there is one Daytime Emmy constant that remained steadfastly in place this year: Steve Harvey won a statuette, this time for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Host, the same award he snagged last year. Tonight’s other winners included Let’s Make a Deal’s Wayne Brady for Outstanding Game Show Host, The Price Is Right for Outstanding Game Show and the ladies of The Real for Outstanding Entertainment/Talk Show Hosts. You can read the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Drama Series
Days of Our Lives 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts, The Real

Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Entertainment Tonight

Outstanding Culinary Program
A Chef’s Life

Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series
Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment
The Talk

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative
The Dr. Oz Show

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Host
Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Camryn Grimes, The Young and The Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Greg Vaughan, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series 
Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Outstanding Directing Team, Drama Series
Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish-Language Program
Lili Estefan, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
Destinos

Outstanding Game Show 
The Price Is Right

Outstanding Morning Program
Good Morning America

