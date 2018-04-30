Here Are Your 2018 Daytime Emmy Award Winners

Photo: Getty Images

The 45th Annual Daytime Emmys? At night? The ceremony’s attendees were at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium to mix things up on Sunday, though there is one Daytime Emmy constant that remained steadfastly in place this year: Steve Harvey won a statuette, this time for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Host, the same award he snagged last year. Tonight’s other winners included Let’s Make a Deal’s Wayne Brady for Outstanding Game Show Host, The Price Is Right for Outstanding Game Show and the ladies of The Real for Outstanding Entertainment/Talk Show Hosts. You can read the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts, The Real

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Entertainment Tonight

Outstanding Culinary Program

A Chef’s Life

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment

The Talk

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative

The Dr. Oz Show

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Host

Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Camryn Grimes, The Young and The Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Greg Vaughan, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Outstanding Directing Team, Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish-Language Program

Lili Estefan, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

Destinos

Outstanding Game Show

The Price Is Right

Outstanding Morning Program

Good Morning America