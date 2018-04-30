Here Are Your 2018 Daytime Emmy Award Winners

The 45th Annual Daytime Emmys? At night? The ceremony’s attendees were at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium to mix things up on Sunday, though there is one Daytime Emmy constant that remained steadfastly in place this year: Steve Harvey won a statuette, this time for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Host, the same award he snagged last year. Tonight’s other winners included Let’s Make a Deal’s Wayne Brady for Outstanding Game Show Host, The Price Is Right for Outstanding Game Show and the ladies of The Real for Outstanding Entertainment/Talk Show Hosts. You can read the full list of winners below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts, The Real
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Entertainment Tonight
Outstanding Culinary Program
A Chef’s Life
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment
The Talk
Outstanding Talk Show/Informative
The Dr. Oz Show
Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Host
Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Camryn Grimes, The Young and The Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Greg Vaughan, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Vernee Watson, General Hospital
Outstanding Directing Team, Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish-Language Program
Lili Estefan, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca
Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
Destinos
Outstanding Game Show
The Price Is Right
Outstanding Morning Program
Good Morning America