Embrace Adam Driver’s Mustache in The Man Who Killed Don Quixote Trailer

Director Terry Gilliam first started on The Man Who Killed Don Quixote in 1998 but its development has been a catastrophe ever since. Sancho Panza, played here by Adam Driver, was once Johnny Depp, and Quixote (Jonathan Pryce) was once Jean Rochefort, a French actor who eventually left the production to deal with severe medical issues. Before he left the production, floods washed away the set. Military-jet flyovers originating from a nearby base ruined shots. Financiers eventually backed out of it all together. And yet, Gilliam persisted, with actors like Ewan McGregor, John Hurt, Robert Duvall, and Jack O’Connell all attached at one point or another between the first collapse and today, the arrival date of the first real trailer, and the strongest indicator so far that Don Quixote will actually premiere. Really, the cosmos were probably just waiting to reward us all with a mustachioed Adam Driver.